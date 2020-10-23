Hit and run: Two killed in road accident in Kamareddy

A woman and her son succumbed to injuries after being hit by an unknown vehicle here at Kamareddy bypass road on Friday. The deceased were identified as Narsamma and Shankar.

Narsamma and Shankar along with her husband Jakka Kurmaiah was returning to home in Bijinepally of Shamirpet village in a DCM from Maharashtra where the family migrated for work.

While they were on their home, the DCM was stopped as the passengers want to answer the natures' call. When the family was crossing the road, an unknown vehicle rammed into them. Kumaraiah and his son escaped with minor injuries while her husband and another son succumbed to injuries.

The police shifted the injured to a hospital and launched an investigation. CCTV footage near the area is being examined to nab the driver.