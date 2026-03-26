Hold meeting with MLAs on double-bedroom houses: Speaker

Hyderabad: Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar suggested that Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy convene a meeting with all MLAs, cutting across party lines, to address issues related to double-bedroom houses in their constituencies. Several MLAs raised concerns over the implementation of the housing scheme.

The Speaker recalled that he had made a similar suggestion during previous Assembly sessions. “Had you organised a meeting with the MLAs earlier, this situation would not have arisen. At least now, hold a meeting so that their issues can be resolved,” he said.

Responding to this, the Minister assured that he would organise a meeting with all district MLAs immediately after the Assembly sessions.