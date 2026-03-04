Holi celebrations held grandly at police hockey stadium in Begumpet

Hyderabad: Holi celebrations were on full swing in the grounds of Police Hockey Stadium at Begumpet on Wednesday powered by Country club, organized by Rel-events. Asia’s biggest Holi Bash Rang Barse 2026 a five -hour gala with eco-friendly organic colours, Bollywood, Dhol, Tamatino, colour splash. Party peeps celebrated the festival of colours. Gala Presented by Rel - event in a big way with gusto. International Djs Live performance and Rain dance was the high light of the holi bash. Families and city youth enjoyed holi party, they grooved to the Bollywood live music.

According to Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd Chairman Y. Rajeev Reddy expressed delight at the overwhelming response and the spirit of unity and happiness witnessed across cities in India country clubs. Celebrations are part of our Company's DNA Be it Holi, Baisakhi, Darlings Day out, Navratri and New Year. We create a platform for our members to come together and celebrate with great gusto and fervour.







