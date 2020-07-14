Home minister Mahmood Ali resumes duty after recovering from coronavirus
Highlights
Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali resumed duty on Monday after recovering from coronavirus.
Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali resumed duty on Monday after recovering from coronavirus. He spoke to DGP and police commissioners and enquired about the peace and security in the state.
He asked the police to bring awareness among the public as COVID-19 cases soaring and asked the public not to worry over the infection and follow the precautionary measures to keep the virus at bay.
Ali further asked the public to improve their immune system by having physical activity and healthy food. "As I am an asthma patient, I was worried about the infection but following the doctor's advice and having healthy food, I recovered from the infection," he said.
It is known that the minister Mahmood Ali, his son Azam Ali and grand son Furhan Ahmed tested positive for coronavirus weeks ago. And all of them have been recovered.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story