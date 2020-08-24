Hoping Against Hope: Senior TRS netas stare at hazy future

Hyderabad: Some of the senior leaders of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), who used to call the shots during the previous regime, seem to be undergoing bad times as new entrants are giving them a tough fight. Consequently, most of the old hands have become either inactive or are looking for greener pastures.

Senior leaders like K Swamy Goud, S Madhusudhana Chary, Jupally Krishna Rao and others are said to be facing competition from their own party men in their constituencies. These senior leaders used to take call on all issues when the TRS came to power for the first time after the bifurcation of the State, but after the party came into power for the second term, many of the leaders seem to have gone into hibernation.

Their loss in the last elections is also one of the reasons why they are said to be sidelined in the party.

Former Legislative Council Chairman K Swamy Goud, who was active during the Telangana movement, had gone silent after the end of his term. He has been away from the party activities for a long time.

Sources said that he was unhappy over being sidelined in the party. Swamy Goud wanted to contest elections from the Rajendranagar constituency. However, his chances got hampered after MLA T Prakash Goud joined the TRS and stabilized his place in the party.

In a span of four days, Swamy Goud has made a few comments which have irked the party. After giving statements that the power was in the hands of a few upper caste leaders, the TRS leader on Sunday said that Congress leader A Revanth Reddy was striving for the welfare of weaker sections.

He called upon people to support Revanth Reddy, who was fighting for weaker sections even though he is from a Reddy community. Sources said that Swamy Goud is looking at Congress for contesting in Rajendranagar in the next elections.

Former Minister J Krishna Rao was also an important leader in the party. However, he had also gone silent after the entry of B Harshvardhan. Jupally tried to prove his supremacy by making his followers contest in the municipal elections and also ensuring their victory. But, the party leadership ignored this and did not support the senior leader.

Many other seniors are said to be confused over their future in the party and they expect that they would be awarded nominated posts. The defeat of senior leader T Nageswara Rao in the Assembly elections had an impact on his political career. Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar has taken over the district politics.

Similarly, party leaders like former Speaker S Madhusudhana Chary, former MPs P Srinivas Reddy, A Sitaram Naik and Naini Narasimha Reddy are also expecting nominated posts.