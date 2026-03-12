Hospital staff told to provide good services to patients

District Collector Rizwan Basha Sheikh instructed health department officials to ensure that doctors and staff attend the government hospital duties on time every day and provide better medical services to patients.

The District Collector conducted a surprise inspection at the Government Area Hospital on Wednesday. He inspected all the wards in the hospital and interacted with patients to understand their health conditions and the medical services being provided to them. He enquired about the availability of medicines, laboratory reports, surgeries, and other treatment facilities.

Speaking to the medical staff, the Collector directed that doctors, nursing staff, security personnel, sanitation supervisors, and other staff must maintain 100 percent attendance in the hospital. He instructed that daily attendance must be recorded through the biometric system without fail. If there are any technical issues with the biometric system, they should be resolved within two days. Outsourcing employees working in the hospital must also record their attendance through the biometric system.

The Collector noticed that some fans in the wards were not functioning and instructed officials to repair them immediately and ensure all fans are in working condition. He also directed that a token system be implemented so that patients do not have to stand in queues and can receive medical services conveniently and quickly.

He ordered sanitation officials to ensure that hospital toilets are cleaned once every two hours and that the cleaning schedule is properly recorded in the register. He further directed that the hospital premises be kept clean and free from weeds.

In view of the summer season, he instructed officials to ensure that patients do not face any shortage of drinking water. Several patients brought their concerns to the attention of the Collector during the visit. Responding immediately, he assured them that their issues would be addressed and that necessary steps would be taken to ensure better healthcare services. In-charge RMO Hemalatha, doctors, hospital staff, and others were present.