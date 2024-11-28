Housing scheme top on agenda of Singareni union’s meeting

Bhupalpally: Kamera Gattayya, the State president of Singareni Workers’ Union, addressed a press conference on Wednesday at the Telangana Singareni Employees Union office in Bathala Rajanna Bhavan, Bhupalpalli town.

He spoke about the future of Singareni workers and emphasized the importance of the recognized workers’ union, AITUC, standing firm on behalf of the workers without being influenced by management during the structure meeting scheduled for Thursday, November 28.

Gattayya highlighted that the union had included the long-standing issues faced by workers in their manifesto before the Singareni elections, which led to the recognition of AITUC as the representative workers’ union. He noted that no structure meeting had been held in Singareni for the past ten years, and now, with the opportunity at hand, it is crucial to address the fundamental issues of the workers which include:

•Implementation of the promised two-gunta land housing scheme for Singareni workers and the provision of interest-free loans of 30 lakhs

•Abolition of income tax for Singareni workers who work in adverse conditions

•Name correction for workers performing duties under different names

•Establishment of super-specialty medical colleges in all divisions for the healthcare of Singareni workers

•Permanent employment for contract and casual laborers working in Singareni

•Reinstatement of dismissed workers and the cessation of the dismissal policy in Singareni

•Revision of the cadre scheme for the Singareni security department and payment of increments on promotion policy

•Excavation of five new mines annually in Singareni to provide employment opportunities for unemployed youth

•Establishment of coal-based industries in the Singareni area to create job opportunities for Telangana’s unemployed

•Provision of suitable jobs for female workers in Singareni

•Immediate implementation of the circular extending the age limit for dependent employment from 35 to 40 years

•Provision of permanent helpers for electricians and fitters working in Singareni.

•Prevention of medical scams in Singareni

Participants in this program included:

•State General Secretary Mittapalli Kumaraswamy

•State Leaders Samma Rajayya, Dasari Janardhan, E. Sridhar, Kasarla Prasad Reddy, Namala Srinivas, Rallabandi Babu, Jayashankar, S.K. Sajid, and C.H. Lakshminarayana.