HPV vaccine protects girls from cervical cancer: DMHO

Wanaparthy: Cervical cancer which recently has been affecting women across the country, is being addressed through a preventive measure. The Central Health Ministry has introduced the HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccine to control this disease.

Medical experts have confirmed that administering this vaccine to girls aged 14-15 years will help achieve the goal of preventing cervical cancer. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the national distribution of the vaccine in Rajasthan on February 28. District medical and health officials have prepared plans to complete the vaccination drive within 90 days. Across the district vaccination is proposed in GGH, CHCs, PHCs, urban health centres and PP units. Some adolescent girls experience white discharge during hormonal changes. If this occurs, it may lead to bacterial vaginosis or yeast infections, which can eventually contribute to cancer.

If treatment is not taken immediately, there is a risk of developing cervical cancer. Medical experts say that lack of proper hygiene can worsen the problem. The HPV vaccine can effectively help prevent cervical cancer, as well as oral, throat and breast cancers. If girls receive the vaccine before any health problems develop, their bodies build the immunity needed to fight the cancers. Although the vaccine normally costs around ₹5,000, the Centre is distributing it free to protect the future of girls.

According to UDISE data from the Education department, there are 3,563 school-going girls in the district. District Medical and Health Officer Dr Sainath Reddy stated that 53 students in the district have already received the vaccine. The vaccination programme will begin at GGH, and then expand to CHCs, PHCs and Urban Health Centres. It will be carried out under the supervision of doctors.