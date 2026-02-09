Hundi offerings at Sammakka-Saralamma Jathara exceed Rs 10 crore in four days

Hyderabad: The counting of offerings from the hundis donated by devotees during the Sammakka-Saralamma Jathara 2026 reached a significant milestone on Sunday. By the end of the fourth day of counting at the TTD Kalyana Mandapam in Hanumakonda, the total cash received stood at Rs 10.71 crore. The process is being conducted under the strict supervision of Endowment Department officials and service committee members.

Officials stated that 828 hundis were originally installed for the biennial festival. On Sunday, 200 hundis were opened and verified, yielding a daily income of Rs 2,64,75,757. This follows a steady stream of collections since the process began on 5 February. The first day saw 125 hundis yield Rs 2,49,65,000, while the second day brought in Rs 3,54,25,200 from 160 boxes, along with foreign currency worth Rs 63,436. On the third day, 140 hundis accounted for Rs 2,01,21,440 and an additional Rs 71,283 in foreign exchange.

To date, 625 hundis have been processed, bringing the combined total to Rs 10,71,22,116. The cash from the fourth day was immediately handed over to bank officials. While currency notes are being deposited, gold and silver offerings have been stored separately in secure iron donation boxes. Authorities confirmed that the time-consuming process of counting coins has not yet commenced. The counting will continue until the remaining 203 hundis are cleared.