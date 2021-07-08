Huzurabad by-poll: Cop in race for TRS ticket

Kamalapur: The cop who shot to nationwide fame after inspiring people to oblige respect to the national anthem - Jana Gana Mana – everyday in Jammikunta town appears to be one of the frontrunners for the ruling TRS ticket for Huzurabad by-poll. Inspector (CID, Hyderabad) Pingili Prashanth Reddy of Shanigaram village under Kamalapur mandal in Warangal Urban district is one among others whose name cropped up as a potential contender to face the Eatala Rajender. Surprisingly, Prashanth Reddy also got the support of former Maoists who as a doctrine opposed the ballot.



What it favours Prashanth was the name and fame he earned when he worked with Jammikunta police station. Four years ago, he created a sense of patriotism among the people by initiating Jana Gana Mana play on loudspeakers at 8 am every day so that everyone stays standstill and pay respects to the national anthem. The initiative caught nationwide attention. He also initiated a programme - Pirikedu Biyyam - Pattedu Annam' (fistful of rice – needful food) to help the needy. Pustakaniki Punarjanma (rebirth of books) is a programme collecting used textbooks and stationery to distribute them to poor students.

His initiatives not only earned him accolades from the masses but also from his department. In fact, Prashanth Reddy was instrumental in developing Jammikunta police station that went onto figure among the top 10 in the country selected by the Union Government.

Against this backdrop, six former CPI-Maoists have come in open to support his candidature urging the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Manthani Agriculture Market Committee director, B Rajaiah, A Ailaiah, B Shankaraiah, Dinna Odelu, A Odelu and B Shankaramma of Ippalapally village under Malhar mandal in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district, speaking to media persons at Koyyuru, said that Prashanth Reddy transformed their village which was perennial for producing naxalites. Prashanth Reddy who constructed a school (Maa Badi) and roads inspired them not to get attracted to extremism. The former naxalites said that Prashanth Reddy was sensitive in dealing with them and in reforming them. No political leader ever took care of their village as much as Prashanth Reddy did, they said.

Responding to The Hans India, Prashanth Reddy said, "I am a public servant and remain so." Meanwhile, speculation is rife in Huzurabad constituency that Prashanth Reddy who is well known in Jammikunta, Kamalapur and Huzurabad mandals could be the odd man out who could make it to the final cut when the TRS leadership zeroes in on its candidate.