Hyd political landscape set for a sea change with +sign of 22 new MLAs

Hyderabad: The political landscape of the Hyderabad metropolis is set to undergo a significant transformation following the proposed delimitation of constituencies. By the next elections as many as 22 new Assembly constituencies are expected to be created in districts adjoining the capital, accounting for nearly one-third of the total increase in the state.Based on the 2011 Census, the Centre has approved a 50 percent increase in Assembly and Lok Sabha seats, leading to a substantial rise in representation across Telangana.

Of the 63 new Assembly constituencies proposed statewide 22 are slated to come up within the Hyderabad metropolitan region, which includes Hyderabad, Medchal–Malkajgiri, Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad and Sangareddy districts.

This delimitation is expected to open up opportunities for new political leadership. Notably around 33 percent of the newly created constituencies are likely to be reserved for women, in line with representation norms.

According to Census figures, the state’s population stands at approximately 3.52 crore. At present the average population per Assembly constituency is about 1.90 lakh, which is expected to be rationalised with a permissible variation of around 10 percent during the delimitation process. In Hyderabad district, with a population of 30,43,323, the number of Assembly constituencies is projected to increase from 15 to 20, resulting in five new segments.

Medchal–Malkajgiri district, which has a population of 24,60,085 is expected to see its Assembly constituencies rise from the existing 5 to 13, adding eight new segments.

Similarly, Ranga Reddy district, with a population of 24,46,285, is likely to have 13 constituencies, indicating an addition of five new segments.In Vikarabad district, one additional constituency is expected to be created, while Sangareddy district may see the formation of three new constituencies. Overall, the proposed delimitation across these five districts will significantly alter the electoral map, with 22 new constituencies emerging in the Hyderabad metropolitan region alone, underscoring its growing political importance in the state.