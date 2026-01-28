Hyderabad 10K celebrates fitness, inclusion and a pioneering legacy around Hussain Sagar

Hyderabad: People’s Plaza came alive with energy and purpose this morning as the 19th edition of the Hyderabad 10K, India’s first-ever 10K run, was successfully held, bringing together over 5,000 runners from across the city and beyond. The iconic event, re-initiated this year by NEB Sports, followed a scenic loop around the historic Hussain Sagar Lake, offering participants a truly Hyderabad experience.

The event was ceremoniously flagged off by the Founders of the Hyderabad 10K Foundation - Dr Ramesh Byrapaneni, Uma Chigurupati, Jagdish Nalluri, Anil Kumar and Dinaz along with Padma Bhushan awardee and legendary badminton player Pullela Gopichand. Addressing the gathering, Gopichand recounted the journey of how the Hyderabad 10K was conceived many years ago, at a time when organised running events were virtually unheard of in India, and shared the vision of encouraging everyday citizens to embrace fitness.

Adding a deeply personal touch to the morning, Pullela Gopichand and Uma Chigurupati also participated in the 10K run, completing the course and earning their finisher medals alongside thousands of runners, embodying the spirit of participation that the event stands for.

A defining highlight of this edition was its strong emphasis on inclusivity, with visually impaired and differently-abled runners participating alongside elite athletes, amateurs, corporates and first-time runners—reinforcing the belief that running is truly for everyone.

Winners – Fastest Finishers

10 KM – Fastest Women

1st Place: KM Sujata – 47:15

2nd Place: Kanika Jain – 55:56

3rd Place: Johannah – 1:00:15

10 KM – Fastest Men

1st Place: Boddupalli Ramesh – 35:38

2nd Place: Banoth Chandrashekar – 38:00

3rd Place: Vikram Prajapat – 38:25

Set against the stunning backdrop of Hussain Sagar and People’s Plaza, the Hyderabad 10K once again reaffirmed its mission to promote active lifestyles and preserve the pioneering legacy of distance running in India. The Hyderabad 10K Foundation and NEB Sports reiterated their commitment to building a healthier, more inclusive city through sport and community-led initiatives.