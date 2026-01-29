Hyderabad 10K reignites city’s fitness spirit

The 19th edition of the Hyderabad 10K, India’s first-ever 10K Run, was held with great enthusiasm at People’s Plaza, celebrating fitness, inclusion and a pioneering legacy. Re-initiated this year by NEB Sports, the iconic event drew over 5,000 runners from Hyderabad and other places, who ran a scenic course looping around the historic Hussain Sagar Lake, turning the area into a vibrant hub of energy and purpose.

The run was ceremoniously flagged off by the founders of the Hyderabad 10K Foundation --Dr Ramesh Byrapaneni, Uma Chigurupati, Jagdish Nalluri, Anil Kumar and Dinaz --along with Padma Bhushan awardee and legendary badminton player Pullela Gopichand.

Addressing participants, Gopichand recalled the early days of the Hyderabad 10K, noting that it was conceived at a time when organised running events were virtually unknown in India, with the aim of inspiring ordinary citizens to adopt fitness as a way of life.

Adding a personal dimension to the event, Pullela Gopichand and Uma Chigurupati themselves took part in the 10K run and completed the course, earning finisher medals alongside thousands of runners and exemplifying the spirit of participation the event stands for.

A major highlight of this edition was its emphasis on inclusivity. Visually impaired and differently-abled runners participated alongside elite athletes, amateur runners, corporate teams and first-time participants, reinforcing the message that running is for everyone.

In the 10K women’s category, KM Sujata clinched first place with a timing of 47:15, followed by Kanika Jain (55:56) and Johannah (1:00:15). In the men’s category, Boddupalli Ramesh emerged winner with 35:38, ahead of Banoth Chandrashekar (38:00) and Vikram Prajapat (38:25).

Set against the scenic backdrop of Hussain Sagar and People’s Plaza, the Hyderabad 10K once again reaffirmed its commitment to promoting active lifestyles while preserving the pioneering legacy of distance running in India.