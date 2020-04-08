Hyderabad: 12 containment clusters set to check Coronavirus spread in city

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner S Lokesh Kumar on Wednesday said that there would be 12 containment clusters to control the spread of coronavirus in the city. Speaking to media persons, Lokesh Kumar said that as per the directions of the government, the GHMC is working in coordination with Police, Revenue, Medical and Health departments. The twelve containment clusters would be coming up at places like Ramgopalpet, Sheikpet, Redhills, Malakpet, Santoshnagar, Chandrayangutta, Alwal, Moosapet, Kukatpally, Qutbullahpur, Gajularamaram, Mayurinagar, Yousufguda and Chandanagar.



The Commissioner said that the Covid-19 cases were registered in these areas. He said that the in these containment clusters special focus was on sanitisation and spraying of disinfectant. The GHMC, Medical and Health officials are visiting every house in these clusters regularly and barricading was also done in these clusters. The barricading will be in place for a limited time, he added.

The Commissioner said that tests were conducted on 593 persons who had attended meeting of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in New Delh and 63 were found positive. From these 63 positive, 45 members (all family members) got affected. He opined that the coronavirus cases are likely to decrease. The people with coronavirus symptoms are being shifted to isolation wards and tests were carried out on them, said the Commissioner.