Hyderabad: 15 bitten by stray dogs at Ameerpet

Ameerpet: A pack of stray dogs attacked government school children at Dharam Karan Road here on Tuesday afternoon. In all, 15 children were bitten and were rushed to Fever Hospital at Nallakunta and Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) at Narayanguda.



Speaking to The Hans India, Dr Sajid, Veterinary doctor GHMC, Central Zone, said, "We received information from locals about dogs going berserk and immediately reached the spot with dog van. We found only one dog. The affected children were rushed to nearby hospitals as well as Fever Hospital and IPM."

Locals, however, said that there were a pack of dogs and would have run away as the dog van reached the spot. In a fit of anger, locals killed a dog. It may be noted that the Dharam Karan Road has been a breeding ground for strays. Even last year, in the same month there were cases of dog bites. Dog bite cases usually rise during summer. Veterinarians say that it is unusual that dog bite cases are being reported in this season.