Hyderabad: 160 Markaz returnees yet to be traced says Minister Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: Despite more number of positive cases being reported in the state, Telangana fortunately continues to be in the second stage of Covid-19 with no community transmission seen so far, according to Health Minister Eatala Rajender.



Rajender said his government hopes to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state as the measures taken by the government and the medical staff which has been working 24x7 had ensured that a majority of the positive cases who have been admitted to designated hospitals are on their road to recovery. As many as 14 patients have already been discharged and two others are in the process of being discharged. Another 10 members have tested negative in the first sample test and the second test results are due in 24 hours.

But the way those who returned from religious congregation in Delhi started testing positive had changed the scenario. If it were just those who had returned from Delhi who were infected it would have been a different issue.

But their family members and attendees also need to be tested and made sure that they are not infected, the minister said. The possibility of all those people getting infected is high, he said, adding that they are yet to trace 160 more persons who attended the Delhi congregation. All out efforts are on to trace all those who attended the congregation from the state and steps are being taken to bring 750 members to Gandhi Hospital for assessment of their health condition and sample tests.





