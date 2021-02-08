Hyderabad: 2 held for snatching gold chain, mobile

Vanasthalipuram : Two persons, who snatched a gold chain weighing 2.7 tolas and a mobile phone from a woman at Gauthaminagar under the limits of Vanasthalipuram police on Saturday were arrested on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Gaddam Naveen and K Naresh Chary. The offenders first approached the woman, A Uma Devi, on Sunday morning seeking a house for rent. They again came at 3 pm on the same day.

While Naresh was waiting outside on bike, Naveen went in and agreed to take the house on rent. As her mother-in-law was away from her house, Uma Devi asked Naveen to come the next day.

He first pretended as if he was leaving the house but turned back and attacked her, injuring her on the right hand. He then snatched her gold chain and mobile phone and fled the spot. The woman's neighbors shifted her to hospital for further treatment and filed a complaint with the police.

"Based on the complaint, the CCTV footage of the entire area was scanned, and the accused were nabbed within 24 hours of committing the offence and were booked under section 307, 392 of IPC and remanded to judicial custody," Malkajgiri DCP Rakshitha Murthy