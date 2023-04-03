  • Menu
Hyderabad: 210 grams gold seized at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

  • During the checkings, the custom officials caught a male passenger and seized the gold
  • He was then handed over to the police for further investigation

Hyderabad: The Customs Air Intelligence unit of Hyderabad Customs on Monday caught one male passenger who arrived from Dubai via Riyadh by flight no SV-750.

On examining the passenger, 1 capsule consisting of gold paste weighing 210 gms concealed in rectum was found. The value of the gold is estimated to be Rs. 12,94,650/-. The officials said that further investigation is in progress.

