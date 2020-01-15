Hyderabad: 3 lakh passengers use SCR during Sankranti

Nearly three lakh passengers utilized the special trains operated by the South Central Railway for Sankranti. According to the officials, SCR recorded 2.5 to 3 lakh passengers rush every day to go out of the city.

To tackle the rush, the SCR also announced special trains on January 14 to Secunderabad from various parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Trains will run from Narsapur to Secunderabad on January 16, 17 and 18 while from Machilpatnam to Secunderabad on January 19.

While the SCR is receiving a huge rush, the Hyderabad metro rail has not witnessed any extra for Sankranti. HMRL managing director NVS Reddy said that the metro may not witness much rush as most people left the city.