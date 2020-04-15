Hyderabad: 3.6 lakh booked for violating lockdown

Around 3.6 lakh people have been booked by the Cyberabad police for violating norms starting from the lockdown i.e, from March 23. The police also seized 5,370 vehicles so far, that were kept at the Kukatpally police station.

The police tightened the security across all the places to make sure that no motorist venturing on to the roads without any proper reason. The police registering against those who found roaming unnecessarily on road. Besides violating the lockdown, the cases also include e-challan, speed guns, drunk driving, social media and other petty cases.

Out of the 5,370 seized vehicles, 3,736 were two-wheelers, 747 were three-wheelers, 777 were cars and 110 were other vehicles. Despite creating awareness among the citizens over lockdown rules, the police are also making the citizens follow the norms or face consequences.

"The chargesheet will be filed against those who booked in the case and they will be produced in the court. They will either awarded imprisonment of two years or fine or both," said N Bose Kiran, Traffic Inspector, Kukatpally. He also said that the seized vehicles will not be returned until normalcy returns.



