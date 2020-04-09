Hyderabad: 40 isolation coaches for coronavirus patients set up in Kacheguda

Hyderabad: The railway authorities have set up 40 isolation coaches at Kacheguda railway station for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. So far, 19 coaches have turned as isolation wards and the works are being carried out in remaining coaches.

The officials of the South-Central Railway (SCR) are making arrangements in such a way that the government can house 13 patients in a single coach. The 40 isolation coaches can house 500 COVID-19 patients. So far, the carriage workshop officials, Lalaguda have turned two cabins of GSCS 00205 of non-ac sleeper class as prototype isolation cabins.

The SCR officials said that the remaining isolation coaches will be available in the next three days.

The South-Central Railway on the directions of Union minister for railways, Piyush Goyal has announced to turn superfast rail coaches into isolation wards to support the government in the view of COVID-19 outbreak in the state.