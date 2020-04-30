Hyderabad: 45-day baby discharged after 25 days of treatment

Hyderabad: A 45-day old male infant became the youngest Covid-19 patient to be infected and successfully discharged after 25 days of treatment and recovering from the deadly virus on Wednesday.

The kid was among the 13 children who were discharged along with 22 other patients (35 overall). Seven new cases were confirmed taking the total to 1016 in TS.

Health minister Eatala Rajender congratulated Gandhi doctors and health staff for their efforts in bringing back the kid to normal condition.

This kid from Mahabubnagar district was hospitalised with loose stools and Corona test done on him showed positive. Thanks to pediatrics department the infant's health improved during treatment ultimately leading to his discharge.

Gandhi hospital staff clicked a group pic with the recovered kid and his mother before they left to thier home.

The discharged kids were presented with white balloons by the hospital staff to cheer them up as they have recovered fully and were getting ready to go to their homes.

Three other siblings, who were admitted on April 6 shared their experiences fully recovering after 24 days treatment at Gandhi.

While the elder sister is studying seventh class, the other two sisters are in fifth and second standard respectively.

The elder sister stated that they were given good food including non-veg (chicken), boiled eggs and fruits.

Asked what they would do after going home, the seventh class student stated that they would regularly wash hands and ensure social distance always.

Meanwhile, Eatala Rajender stated that 10 Covid-19 patients are getting ICU treatment, while one was on ventillator support four of them were put on oxygen.

Four of the patients had history of cardiac issues, while three others had cancer history (pancreas, oral and lymphoma). Also two of the ICU patients were being given dialysis treatment, Eatala said.