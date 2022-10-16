Hyderabad: 47 nominations for Munugodu bypoll rejected

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India has rejected 47 nominations after scrutiny for the Munugode by-election.

The commission has found the nomination papers of 83 candidates, including those of all major parties in order. There are 69 independents in the fray as on Sunday after the rejections of 47 nominations. According to Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, the nominations of six candidates of various parties and 41 independents were rejected during scrutiny, which took place on Saturday.

Along with the ruling party TRS, the BJP and Congress, contestants from 11 parties had filed their papers. The number of candidates in the contest is likely to change as the last date of withdrawal of candidature is October 17.

The by-election was necessitated because of the resignation of Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who joined and is contesting as BJP candidate. The TRS has given ticket to Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy; the Congress is fielding Palvai Sravanti.

A large number of nominations were received in the by-election ,including those of oustees of Cherlagudem reservoirs and unemployed youth from Osmania University (independents). This is the highest number of nominations filed for the constituency in more than two decades. The nominees want to bring their issues to the government's notice. There have been efforts by political parties to persuade the independents to withdraw. It is expected that some nominations will be withdrawn by the last date.