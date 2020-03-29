Hyderabad: 5-feet long snake spotted at Cyberabad CP V C Sajjanar's residence

Hyderabad: A five-feet long snake was spotted at the residence of V C Sajjanar, Commissioner of police of Cyberabad.

The CP then immediately alerted the in-house snake catcher R. Venkatesh Naik, who works as a constable with the Hussaini Alam police station.

The commissioner noted that, the constable is an expert in snake catching and after the snake was caught it was handed over to the Nehru Zoological authorities.

He noted, "If anyone comes across any snake in their vicinity, they should not fear it neither kill it, rather they should immediately alert the snake catching society and they will take care of it."