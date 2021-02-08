Hyderabad: 5 including 3 Nigerians arrested for cheating

Basheerbagh: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police on Sunday nabbed a five-member interstate gang on charges of cheating people in the guise of lottery and gifts.

According to the CCS officers, the gang including three Nigerians targeted youngsters on social media and lured them with lotteries and free gifts worth lakhs of rupees.

Once a victim was lured the gang would make the victim play a game and then he would be declared as the winner.

However, after declaring him as winner, the gang would seek money from him in the name of taxes and other expenses so that they could send him the winning amount.

In such a way, the gang is involved in about 20 cheating cases in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police limits and 9 cases were recently booked against them with the Hyderabad CCS.

Based on the technical evidence, a special team was sent to New Delhi to arrest the accused and they were brought to the city on prisoner transit warrant and will be remanded to judicial custody, said the officials.