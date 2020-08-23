Hyderabad: 5 staffers of BJP state headquarters test positive for coronavirus

Hyderabad: Five staffers working at the BJP state headquarters in Hyderabad have tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

It was already known that BJP state secretary Prakash Reddy was found to be infected with the coronavirus. In the latest, 40 persons working at the office underwent coronavirus tests and the results of five came positive.

The BJP leaders said that the office has been sanitized and the infected persons were put under quarantine.

Sanitization works have been taken up at the office and the leaders and staffers are following COVID-19 guidelines after Prakash Reddy tested positive for the virus. Despite the necessary precautionary measures being taken, five employees of the office tested positive.

Considering the staffer's safety, the party has decided to enhance the COVID-19 preventive measures at the office.

Meanwhile, the state on Sunday reported 2,384 coronavirus positive cases that include 472 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits taking the total tally to 1,04,249.