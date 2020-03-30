Hyderabad: 50,000 booked for violating lockdown rules

The Hyderabad Traffic police have registered cases on more than 50,000 people for violating lockdown protocol and traffic rules. Out of the total, 46,100 cases were registered against the motorists by taking their pictures of violations by surveillance and hand held cameras.

And the remaining cases were booked when the motorists caught violating the norms at the various check points set up in the city. The traffic police also seized 1100 vehicles. "The challans will be uploaded on the online portal of Hyderabad traffic police and the traffic violators have to pay the penalties," said Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner (traffic). He also said that owners of the seized vehicles have to appear before the court to get their vehicles.

"Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) software is being used to monitor the movement of vehicles on road. We are identifying the violators with the help of ANPR and registering cases," said K Babu Rao, DCP traffic.