Hyderabad: 53 women in 17 disciplines presented Women's Leadership Awards 2021

Hyderabad: On the eve of International Women's Day, Hybiz.tv presented the second edition of its Women's Leadership Awards 2021 at Gachibowli on Saturday. As many as 53 women in 17 disciplines were awarded on the occasion. They include women who made a rural enterprise work for the benefit of fellow villagers or be it a women in a metro city who work to make a difference in the lives of others.

A Fashion Show was held by Fashion Designer Shirisha Reddy. The proceeds of the auction of the designer wear were distributed among the following COVID-19 Warriors. Five Stree Nidhi Credit Coop Federation representatives selected from 19,850 village organizations, six GHMC Sanitation workers, eight Para Medical Staff from different Corporate Hospitals and five She Team members from Police Department.

The Life Time Achievement was given to Dr Hemalatha Nomula, who conducted 30,000 normal deliveries in Rural Telangana. While the exceptional women that received top awards in each one of the 17 categories are Agriculture- Kosireddy Lavanya, Aruna Sekhar, L Anuradha. Arts and Crafts-Inampudi Shree Laxmi. Priti Samyukta Suneetha and Kasukurthi. Corporate Social Responsibility: Jyoti Das, Ch Himaja and Aruna Updashtra. Education-Meeta Kulkarni, Dr Jyothi Reddy Ghanta and Dr Sridevi Samineni. Finance- Shika Singhania,Surampudi Varalakshmi and Subbalakshmi Kuppuswamy.

♦ Fashion- Dheeram Usha, Santhosha Harinartini and Neeru Mohan. Government Service- Dr C Suvarna IFS, Prasanna Lakshmi and Deepto Ravula.

♦ Healthcare- Dr Lekha Dinesh Kumar, Dr Patibandla Sowjanya and Dr Sushmita Ramaraj.

♦ Hospitality- Aparna Gorrepati, Sarita Sarkar and Dr Archana Acharya.

♦ Human Resources- Dr B Aparna Reddy, Rajita Singh and Amtul Ali Lubna.

♦ Manufacturing- Aruna Dara, Asha V.M and G. Naga Jayasaritha.

♦ Media- Uma Sudhir, Malladi Sailaja Suman and Reshmi Chakravarthy.

♦ Real Estate- Takbir Fatima, Jahnavi Mallipeddi and Shivani Reddy.

♦ Retail- Nutan Fernandes, Ekta Narain and Priti Kale.

♦ Sports- Agasara Nandini, Esha Singh and Saumya Ronde.

♦ Start-up - Tanija Abburi, Vijaya Spandana, Archana Chigulapalli and Vijayalakhmi Odapalli.

♦ Youth Icon - Dr C Kavitha, Dr Sravanthi Ellasiri, Dr Krishna Sahithi and Chollei Sahajasri.

♦ The Special Jury Awards were presented to Lalitha Sai Ram (Arts &Crafts), Deepthi Nathala (CSR), Dr Lakshmi Divya (Health), Dr Deepika Narra (Health), Dr Divya Shree (Health), Anuradha Ravirala (Hospitality), Bhagya Laxmi Ch (Media), Bindu (Manufacturing), Anandita Mukherjee Sinha ((Media and Communications), Vanaja Uday Kondiparthy (Arts and Education), Kamakshi Bhaskarla (Fashion), Beula (Human Resources), Miryala Samyukta (Sports).

♦ Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary, Department of Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and Energy, Government of Telangana attended as the chief guest and K I Varaprasad Reddy, Chairman Shanta Biotech, Swathi Lakra, ADG of Telangana

Police, Women Safety Wing, and prominent personalities from the industry attended the programme.