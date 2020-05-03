Hyderabad: 696 migrant workers apply for e-pass to return their native places

Around 696 migrant workers apply for e-pass on Saturday to return to their native places. Workers from various states stranded in Hyderabad appeared before police station and Tahsildar office in Neredmet.

Neredmet CI Narasimha Swamy and Tahsildar Geetha spoke to the migrant workers who asked the officials to make necessary arrangements to return to their native places. All the workers are the natives of Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. Tahsildar Geetha said that they are discussing with higher officials to make arrangements for them to shift their native places.

It is known that the Telangana government has shifted 1,200 migrant workers to Jharkhand through a special train from Ligampally. The train reached its destination on Friday night from where the migrants will be taken to their respective districts in sanitized buses as per the COVID-19 protocol. According to the Ministry of Railways, more such trains are being planned to shift the migrant workers.

All the necessary precautions such as prior screening of passengers and maintaining social distancing at the station and in the train were followed. There were about 54 labourers per coach who were given sanitisers, masks and gloves.