Hyderabad: 83 women SI cadets make the grade for RPF

Hyderabad: The passing out parade at the picturesque Railway Protection Force (RPF) Training Centre, Moula-Ali was different as 83 women Sub-Inspector Cadets (Batch No. 9A) belonging to different Zonal Railways took the pledge amidst slight showers maintaining social distance. These cadets underwent training for nine months in indoor and outdoor activities.



In the recent years, there is an increase in children and trafficking of women and the cadet sub-inspectors completed vigorous training that included theoretical as well as outdoor training. Gajanan Mallya, general manager, South Central Railway exhorted the cadets to focus and make a difference.

Chanchal Sekhawat was adjudged 'Best Cadet' and Smriti Biswas, who was adjudged as 'Best in Outdoor'. The Parade was commanded by Chanchal Sekhawat.

Sanjay Sankrityayan, IG-Director, RPF/Training Centre, Moula-Ali, G M Eswara Rao, IG-PCSC/South Central Railway and senior officers of Railways & RPF attended the parade.

Live streaming of the Parade was facilitated via Youtube.
















