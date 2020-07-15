Hyderabad, a coronavirus hotspot sees 15,000 cases in last 13 days

Hyderabad:

coronavirus cases in Hyderabad is putting the people and the officials on the edge. Departments such as municipal, health and GHMC are busy in ascertaining the cause of the virus spread. After several observations, the officials believed that the movement of asymptomatic patients among the public is causing the virus to spread.

Though Hyderabad moved to community transmission stage, negligence of the people, violation of the guidelines and ignoring the precautionary measures added up to the rise in the cases.

For the past month, the GHMC is reporting 1000 cases on an average. Around 14,959 people were infected with the virus in the last 13 days.

Between March and June, the GHMC reported 9,262 coronavirus cases. However, the count jumped to 14,959 in the last two weeks. In March, the GHMC registered 74 cases, 527 in May, 7,654 in June. The rapid spread of the virus is seen in July with the cases hitting 15,000 mark.

On Tuesday, the state recorded 1,524 cases besides 10 deaths due to the virus. Around 13,175 samples weres tested out of which 11,651 turned negative. Of the total cases, GHMC alone reported 815 cases, 240 from Rangareddy, 97 from Medchal, 61 from Sangareddy and remaining from various districts.