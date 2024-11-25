Hyderabad Achieves 26% Reduction in PM10 Levels in 2023-24, Improving Air Quality

Hyderabad has achieved a notable 26% reduction in Particulate Matter (PM10) concentrations in 2023-24, compared to the 2017-18 baseline, the Environment Ministry announced on Monday. The average annual PM10 concentration in the city was recorded at 81 µg/m³ in 2023-24, a significant decline from 110 µg/m³ in 2017-18, reflecting substantial progress in improving air quality.

This improvement is part of the Ministry of Environment and Forests’ ongoing efforts to meet air quality standards across the country. Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh, highlighted that Hyderabad's success is one of several cities across India that have made significant strides in reducing Particulate Matter levels.

Nationally, the Environment Ministry reported that 97 out of 130 cities in India have achieved a reduction in PM10 concentrations in FY 2023-24 compared to 2017-18. Of these, 55 cities have successfully reduced PM10 levels by 20% or more, while 18 cities have now met the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for PM10 concentrations in 2023-24.

The improvement in Hyderabad’s air quality is part of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), which was launched in 2019 with the aim of reducing air pollution in 130 non-attainment and million-plus cities across India. The NCAP aims for a 20-30% reduction in PM concentrations by 2024, with an updated target of a 40% reduction or achieving the national standard of 60 µg/m³ for PM10 by 2025-26.To support these efforts, the Environment Ministry has allocated ₹11,211 crore to cities for the implementation of City Action Plans (CAPs). These plans are being executed with the help of resources from various central government schemes, such as the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), AMRUT, Smart Cities Mission, and others.Hyderabad's achievement highlights the ongoing success of the government’s air quality initiatives and the positive impact on urban health and sustainability through the reduction of harmful Particulate Matter.