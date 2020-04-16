Hyderabad: All-India online painting competition to promote awareness on Covid-19

Hyderabad: The Hans India, Satguru the School of Arts and Lions Club International are jointly organising 'All India Online Painting Competition' on different topics like hygiene, health, ways to protect ourselves from epidemics or pandemics and novel coronavirus (Covid-19)- public responsibility.

There are different categories for different age groups for the competition. For the kindergarten students there is no topic and they can send painting on any topic of their choice. For the second category- Class I and II the topic is Hygiene (Swachh) cleanliness is godliness. Kids can explore the good habits in their day to day behaviour in home and outside to make our planet clean and green.

For third category- Class III to VI the topic is Health (Swasth) Body and mind health, inner and outer peace matters for healthy relationships between people, between communities and between nations. The organisers want the young students to depict their understanding of the world to portray healthy relationships to make the world a happy place to live.

Category four would be for Class VII to X and the topic will be 'We and Our Nature' Most of the people think human is special, great, supreme. Wanted to exploit and control the natural resources. Is it true? Can we survive without the support of the rest of life and non-life on earth? The organisers wanted high school student to explore relationship between humans and rest of the planet from the development standpoint of view.

The category five would be for Inter and Degree students and the topic would be 'How to protect ourselves from future epidemics or pandemics'. We learn more from our failures than our successes. There were earlier warnings from nature like plague, cholera, SARS, MERS and now Novel Corona virus (COVID-19). The planet also experienced natural calamities like global warming, wild forest fires, floods, tornados, hurricanes and earthquakes. These natural disasters will not cease to strike this planet until we overcome and discontinue our old careless habits of neglecting the environment, Participants are asked to explore the learning from this pandemic and reinforce the learning to prevent a repeat of a similar critical situation in future.

The sixth category is open to all and the topic is 'Corona- Novel Corona virus (COVID-19)- Public responsibility' Humans are social beings. People don't like to hurt others in general. Pandemics don't discriminate. We may cause harm to others even without knowing the results of our thoughtless actions. Participants are asked to explore the new behavior in this lockdown period to rectify the careless attitude and act with outmost care towards the environment. These corrective measures must maintain an ecological balance which in turn would avoid such a calamity in future for the benefit of mankind.

The applicants will have to register their names on http://gg.gg/huw50 and should make a payment of Rs 100 as participation fee for each painting. There is no restriction on number of paintings to be sent. The proceeds would be donated to PM-CARES Fund. The participant fee should be paid through online and the receipt of the payment details should be uploaded on registration link. The online transfers can be made to account number 103411100000511. IFS Code ANDB0001034, JNTU Branch, Hyderabad.

The last date for sending entries is April 30 and the results would be announced on the website. Every participant would receive a participation certificate through online. There is no restriction on the size of drawing sheet and the paintings can be made in any medium (Any colour). The applicant has to mention name, category, phone number, email id on any corner of the painting. Copy paintings are not allowed.

The organisers will take the final decision regarding the selection of winners. The organisers would collect data only for the purpose of providing feedback to the participants. However, providing personal data is voluntary. For further details, interested can visit www.satguruart.com, www.viswaguruworldrecords.com.