Hyderabad: Allot sites at a safe distance to Bahilampur villagers said High Court

Hyderabad: Hearing on a batch of writ petitions by the division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy through Video Conference on Monday, the petitions hailing from Bahilampur Village, Siddipet District, whose lands, residential houses have been acquired by the State government for the construction of Kondapochamma Reservoir under the Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project.

Counsel for the petitioners Ravi Kumar informed the Bench that the Telangana Government though has allotted some alternate sites / plots/ houses to the petitioners in lieu of their lands and houses submerged in the irrigation project, but such alternate sites/houses/plot do fall under FTL area.

Hence, the petitioners are likely reluctant to accept the alternatives. The Bench directed the Siddipet District Collector to look into the grievance of all the petitioners with regard to " alternative site/plot/home being offered to the petitioners by the State and to ensure that the alternative site/plot/home does not fall under the FTL area but are ready to be occupied by the petitioners. Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan says once the petitioners have lost their lands and houses for the irrigation project again they cannot be subjected to any other natural calamity which may result, in case, if the alternative plot/site/home allotted to them, fall within FTL.

Advocate General B S Prasad informed the Bench that he will instruct the Siddipet District Collector not to insist upon the petitioners for the hard copy of the Order. For further hearing the case been adjourned to May 1.

Brutality of TS Police: HC issues notices to government

The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A.

Abhishek Reddy, hearing on a taken up Public Interest Litigation on a letter from S.Q. Masood, a social worker, informed the bench that there are a large number of complaints about Telangana Police meeting out brutality on journalists, social workers, general public etc., during this lockdown period.

The petitioner requested the bench to direct the State Government to quash all cases registered against all journalists, social workers, common people, etc., and constitute a high-level committee under TS Legal Service Authority to look into the above issue. 'Open all clinics and hospitals in the Telangana State with restrictions and the Police department to take up programmes to sensitise police personnel not to resort to brutal action against the general public' he added.

Migrant labour should be permitted to leave: High Court

Hearing on a Writ Petition on Monday through video conference, Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan said " Those migrant labour who want to leave our State, should be permitted to leave. Whether they are from Chhattisgarh or Maharashtra or any other neighbouring States... I am sure, that the migrant labour who want to go to their state, can be given permission".

The Division Bench was hearing the Writ Petition filed by Advocate PV Krishniah, seeking a direction to the Principal Secretary Home and DGP to take all measures to stop thousands of migrant labour, more particularly migrant labour from Chhattisgarh, leaving Telangana State, by walk during this lockdown, that too in this hot summer, risking the lives of their elderly, children and themselves.

The Division Bench headed by the Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy sought to know from the Advocate General BS Prasad as to why the Telangana Government cannot coordinate with its neighbouring States and permit the migrant labour to leave Telangana State during this lockdown.

Supply essential consumables to transgenders free of cost: HC

The Telangana High Court on Monday ordered the State Government that transgenders living in the Telangana State should be supplied with all essential consumables, vegetables, medicines free of cost at their doorsteps during this lockdown.

The High Court Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy while hearing the Public Interest Litigation through video conference filed by social activist Vijayanthi Vasantha Mogili, through the counsel, informed the Bench that during this lockdown, the transgenders are insisted upon to show the ration cards, without which they are denied rice and other essentials, financial aid due to which transgenders are facing many problems. Majority of the transgenders do not have Ration Cards and are poor, she informed the court.

The Division Bench while issuing Notices to the Telangana Government directed to file number of transgenders living in the major cities of Telangana. The Bench ordered the Telangana Government to file a comprehensive report and adjourned the case to May 11.