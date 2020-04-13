Hyderabad: Anjani Kumar pays surprise visit to Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: The Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Gandhi hospital and interacted with the on-duty officers and constables.

Interacting with media, the Commissioner he said, "We have deployed more than 80 police officers in the hospital and have given them PPE kits.

I have personally urged each and every officer to be brave and focused during the difficult times.

Also, I have requested them to contribute their services relentlessly for more 15 to 20 days so that we can get through this troubled time."

The Commissioner also met the frontline doctors and interacted with the superintendent of Gandhi hospital.