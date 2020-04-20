Hyderabad: Another cop tests positive

Hyderabad: It was only on Saturday when a police constable from Chikadpally was tested positive of COVID-19 and on Sunday another constable from the same PS was tested positive of the deadly virus.

According to sources, it's known that, the second constable came into contact with the first constable who was tested positive. It came to light when the entire staff at PS was conducting the checks.

As soon as the second constable was tested positive of corona virus, he was shifted to Gandhi Hospital and is currently under isolation.

The Inspector of Chikadpally PS, P Shiva Shankar Rao noted, "We have taken precautionary measures and are ensuring that each and every officer and constable follows the hygiene and norms of social distancing."