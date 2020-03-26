Hyderabad: Anti-Corona steps checked by corporator Janaki Ramaraju in Kukatpally

Kukatpally: KPHB corporator Janaki Ramaraju on Tuesday monitored various sanitation and other works being carried out in Kukatpally area to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. He along with ACP Surender and CI Lakshminaraya toured the area and counselled commuters who were roaming on main roads. Police officials and corporator sensitised commuters who were stopped at check-posts at JNTU and South India Shopping Mall. The corporator also monitored entomology staff spraying Sodium Hypochlorite solution at various main roads and bus terminals.



Janaki Ramaraju said that apart from various preventive measures, sanitation of bus terminals and other places of public gathering were being carried out. He urged people not to come out of their homes unless it was absolutely necessary. The corporator requested people to maintain self-discipline and follow the government advisories in this regard. He advised children and senior citizens not to venture outside their homes at any cost. He warned that stringent action would be taken against frequent violators of lockdown rules. GHMC entomology supervisor Narsimha, ward member Qadeer, TRS leader Yaseen and others participated in the preventive measures.



