Hyderabad: Auto unions burn effigy of Central government protesting against rising fuel prices

The Auto unions on Wednesday protested at Narayanguda junction against the rising prices of fuel and burnt the effigy of central government.

Though the police was deployed at the protest site and they tried to nullify the protest by talking to the auto union leaders, the leaders didn't budge and went on with their programme.

The union leaders demanded that the petrol and diesel prices should be reduced immediately as the prices are rising drastically and the central government is not paying attention to it.

They further alleged that the amount of taxes being collected by the central government are too heavy and if the prices are not reduced they will carry out the protest on a larger scale.