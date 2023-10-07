Hyderabad: Bajrang Sena member runs a dance bar?

Hyderabad: On Friday, a team of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught Inspector M Narender, Sub inspector S Naveen Reddy and Hari Home Guard, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs three lakh from a pub owner as a ‘mamool’. Interestingly, Neela Rajeswara Rao who owns the Rock Club and Sky Lounge bar is also the president of Telangana Bajrang Sena.

According to ACB, based on a complaint by the managing partner of the dancing club, a case of criminal misconduct against these three and they were interrogated, ACB press note said.

The ACB said the police officers had asked for ‘mamool’ of Rs 4.5 lakh and later the amount was reduced to Rs 3 lakh for three months. ACB said Narender had also threatened to lodge a case against the owner of the dancing bar if the money was not given and the home guard Hari demanded Rs 10,000 extra for him.

ACB further said that in order to collect the bribe amount several whatsapp messages were also sent to the complainant. On failing to fulfil the demand for bribe, Narender who is the AO-1 started harassing the complainant by registering a false case against him with active assistance of AO-2. On the night of September 30 they went to the pub, called him out and took him to Banjara Hills police station and he was detained there for hours said ACB.

The complainant then approached the ACB and a case was booked against them.

The ACB reportedly found some cash at the police station and seized the amount. Searches were also conducted at a few other places. The case is under investigation and further action will be taken as per due procedure of law, the ACB officials said.