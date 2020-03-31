Hyderabad: Bandi exhorts BJP workers to feed lockdown-hit people

Hyderabad: On the call given by BJP national president JP Nadda, party's State unit leaders distributed essential food items among the people hit by lockdown across the State on Monday.

BJP national secretary Satya Kumar along with the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leaders and members distributed essential food items including 15 kg rice, one kg oil and pulses to 200 families at Chandanwadi, Goshamahal in the city.

Appreciating the efforts of the party cadre, State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar called upon them to be more proactive and reach out to the needy and the poor proactively to 'Feed the Needy', programme during the lockdown period announced to fight against coronavirus.

The BJP MP held a teleconference with the State office bearers, district party presidents and State leaders and discussed various measures on Covid-19. The State party chief asked party workers to ensure that poor people including daily-wage labourers should not face problems in getting meals.

He asked them that each worker should provide meals to five people and help at this crucial juncture when the country, particularly the Telangana State is fighting to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

He said party leaders and workers should feel it as a social responsibility and ensure that poor and downtrodden, labourers are not deprived of getting essential commodities.

The State party president asked them to make arrangements for distribution of essential items and food at district and constituency, town, mandal and village levels with proper coordination in an efficient manner.

Sanjay Kumar said every member of the party should take it as their duty on the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The State BJP chief asked the party in charges to send a report to the party headquarters on the arrangements and implementation of the programme carried out across the State.