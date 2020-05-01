Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay Kumar airs doubt on sudden decline of Covid cases in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, party MLC N Ramachender Rao along with a team of four doctors interacted with a five-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) in Hyderabad on thursday .

According to the party sources, the central team led by Additional Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Arun Baroka interacted with the BJP delegation through video conference.

During the interaction, the BJP leaders highlighted the growing fears and doubts in the minds of people on the factual situation of Covid-19 cases in Telangana.

The BJP president during about 40-minutes interaction with the central team explained the doubts regarding sudden fall in the number cases, stopping the Covid-19 related tests, observing protocols on disposal of bodies of the corona positive deceased and complaints about lack of PPE by the doctors, nurses and other health workers.

That apart, the BJP leaders have also expressed fears and concern about the violation of lockdown regulations, particularly in places like the old city and its consequences when the lockdown is lifted.

That apart, they have also highlighted reports of people leaving the hospitals at the behest of the political interference, troubles being faced by the doctors and health staff who are on Covid-19 emergency duties.

The doctors accompanied the BJP delegations have also made certain suggestions during the interaction to the central team.

The IMCT members assured to look into the suggestions and complaints placed before them relating to various issues and inquire into the same.