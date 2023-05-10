Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay Kumar said K Chandrashekar Rao slogan “Pilo Telangana-Pilao Telangana”

Hyderabad : State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said that the Centre headed by PM Narendra Modi is encouraging youth with the slogan “Khelo India-Jitho India (Play India-Win India).” On the other hand State Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is ignoring sports encouraging “Pilo Telangana and Pilao Telangana” slogan.

Speaking at the grand launch of the Khelo Bharat-Jitho Bhagyanagar sports event for the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency area, along with BJP OBC Morcha national chairman Dr K Laxman and National OBC Commission chairman Hans Raj Ahir, he said that BJP MPs in their constituencies have been organising sports events Khelo India, to identify talented sportspersons. Dr Laxman has shouldered the responsibility not to leave out Hyderabad from benefiting from the same and is organising the event, he added.

Bandi said education and sports are equally important for students.

“Political interference in sports has been shunned after Modi assumed office. Talented sports persons, irrespective of their financial backgrounds have been encouraged to play for the country. The budget for sports was only about Rs 466 crore during the UPA regime. It has been increased to Rs 3,397 crore in the annual budget for 2023-24 financial year, Bandi added.

Contrary to this, the CM has been working to implement “Pilo Telangana-Pilao Telangana,” and push the State into a debt trap of more than Rs 5 lakh crore. Listing how the BRS chief failed to deliver on his promises, Bandi said when the party comes to power it will give top priority and encourage sports in Telangana.