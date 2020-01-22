Hyderabad: Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh national meet in city on April 17-19

Hyderabad: The state unit of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) will be conducting 19th All India National Conference on April 17 to 19 at Vidya Vihar, Annojiguda, here.

Addressing media persons here, Vrijesh Upadhay, National General Secretary of BMS, said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat would be the chief guest at the inauguration of BMS national conference. Some 2,500 delegates across the country and some special delegates from the SAARC countries, Labour leaders of the respective countries and leaders of national associations are attending.

Various resolutions will be approved at the convention to ensure that Aganwadi, Asha, midday meal and other scheme workers are to be recognized as government employees, to allocate a big budget for welfare of the unorganized sector workers, national general secretary Vruhesh Upadhyaya said.

National vice-president Mallesham and organizing secretary Surendran said the representative labour organizations from all over the country will be participating in adopting resolutions. The country's public sector enterprises need to be protected so that the country can thrive industrially in order to survive the economic crisis. Ravi Shankar urged all employees, workers, government and people to contribute to the national conference. (NSS)