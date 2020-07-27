Hyderabad: BJP leader G Vivek Venkataswamy demands shutting of Singareni due to Corona cases

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader Dr G Vivek Venkataswamy demanded to close the Singareni Collieries and subject all the workers of the underground coal mines to corona tests.

In a statement here on Sunday, he said that the coronavirus seems to spread faster in the Singareni Collieries as the workers in the underground coal mines have to work in close proximity to teach others.

Dr Vivek said that the coal mines are spread in six districts of the State with 28 underground and 19 open cast mines. Several employees, workers and officials are reportedly infected with Covid virus. Also, two workers of the same mine under Ramagundam region were reportedly died due to Covid and 20 other tested positive.

Against this backdrop, the workers are not coming forward to work in that mine for the last six days, he said. Taking the seriousness into consideration, the BJP leader demanded to announce closing of all mines and carryout Covid tests on the worker and staff of the Singareni Collieries.