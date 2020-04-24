Hyderabad: BJP leaders politicising vagaries of nature, fumes Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy

Hyderabad: State Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy challenged the State BJP leaders to prove if any of the saffron party ruled states in the country are procuring 100 per cent of the crop yields like in Telangana.



Responding to the one-day Deeksha observed by BJP State unit led by its BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar here on Friday, he lashed at them for politicising even the vagaries of nature like unseasonal rains and lightning. Niranjan Reddy said, "Unseasonal rains, bolts of lightning are not exclusive only to Telangana and farmers in the State are fully aware of the situation. But, the BJP leaders are trying to politicise the same and he will leave it to their wisdom."

He said it is unfortunate that the unseasonal rains and lightning caused hardships to the farmers. But, it is more unfortunate to see the BJP politicising the vagaries of nature. He said that the family of the farmer who died due to lightning has been handed over the insurance amounts and said the "wet and coloured paddy will also be procured at the centres and farmers need not worry about the same."

Niranjan Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao's foresight has made the State increase its warehousing capacity from 4 lakh tonnes to 25 lakh tonnes.

The State government is fully aware of the issues faced by the farmers and taking steps to address the same. He said, "If BJP leaders have affection and responsible towards Telangana farmers they should get sanction for Turmeric Board and approvals for procurement of 100 per cent yields of all crops at the MSP rates from the Centre."

The minister said that the very demand for separate Telangana was meant to resolve the hardships faced by the farmers in the State. It was the TRS government which had instilled confidence among the farming community with innovative schemes like 24-hour free power, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, increasing the irrigation water facilities.

He asked the BJP leaders not to forget that the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana was also launched taking inspiration from the Rythu Bandhu scheme of the State.

Clarifying on the procurement centres, Niranjan Reddy said, 7,077 paddy and 1,027 maize procurement centres were approved taking into consideration the extent of crops under 12,500 village panchayats in the State. Out of this, 5,187 paddy and 923 maize procurement centres have started functioning and as the harvesting process increased the number of procurement centres will also be increased, he said.