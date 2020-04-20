Hyderabad: BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar seeks ex-gratia to kin of ryots died of lightning

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded the State government to immediately announce exgratia to the farmers in the State died of lightning.

Expressing condolences to the families of the farmers, Bandi in a statement issued on Sunday, said he had brought to the notice of the government the ground realities being faced by the farmers. However, no action was taken resulting in farmer ending up in a sorry state of affairs in the State.

The Karimnagar MP said that the negligence of officials paddy are exposed to the unseasonal rains. He said distressed farmers in Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Nalgonda have died of lightning strikes when they had gone out to save the paddy from getting wet due to the unseasonal rains.

Demanding the government to procure the wet paddy at minimum support price, Sanjay Kumar asked the State government to announce financial assistance in addition to the assistance extended to the farmers by the Centre.

He also asked the State government to immediately take up the assessment of damage to the standing crops due to the unseasonal rains on a war footing and announce compensation to the farmers.