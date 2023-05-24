Hyderabad: BJP to focus on SC constituencies in State

Hyderabad : How to deal with the 19 SC reserved assembly constituencies mainly represented by the ruling BRS in Telangana? What are the winning prospects of the saffron party in these constituencies?

Current status of the party in all SC segments and its strength to improve its winning chances in them--all these are coming under focus at a meeting convened on Wednesday in Delhi. The BJP national leadership is focussing on SC and ST constituencies for the ensuing Assembly elections. Accordingly, the leadership has summoned heads of the party’s SC Morchas from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram as part of the election preparatory meetings for the ensuing polls. National SC Morcha president Lal Singh Arya is to hold an important meeting with the presidents of the States’ SC Morchas in which senior leader BL Santosh is to take part. The SC Morcha national secretary S Kumar and State SC Morcha president Koppu Bhasha from Telangana are to present the status report to the party national leadership at the meeting.

The key issues the leaders were asked to submit were: constituency-wise strength of the party vis-a-vis other parties.

Currently, the majority of the SC constituencies of Chennur and Bellampalli (Mancherial district); Jukkal (Kamareddy), Dharmapuri (Jagtial); Choppadandi and Manakondur (Karimnagar); Zaheerabad and Andole (Sangareddy); and many other constituencies.