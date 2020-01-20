Hyderabad: BJP unveils civic poll manifesto, moots reduction in property tax

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP announced rationalisation of tax in 100 days to reduce the property tax burden on middle-class people in the newly formed municipalities and municipal corporation located adjacent to the Hyderabad city.

Addressing after releasing the party Municipal Election Manifesto here on Sunday, BJP City president and MLC N Ramachander Rao said that the party will extend corruption free, accountable, responsive and transparent good governance to the people if the party is elected in the ensuing civic body polls.

Rationalisation and scientifically simplifying the property tax is top on the agenda of the party to boost development activities.

They include special plans for laying roads on priority basis and to provide connectivity to the adjacent villages, improving the drainage system, prevention of inundation from floodwaters, rejuvenating the existing wells, tanks and other water bodies will be taken up.

Also, the party leader announced complete waiver of house tax for those living within 100 square yards and scrapping the mandatory 'No Objection' rule, for modernisation and new construction of houses in 100 square yards.

The election manifesto proposed fixation of property tax through self-assessment, earmarking spaces for milk production and distribution, strengthening food and sanitation staff to prevent adulteration, strict implementation of the SC and ST sub-plan.

That apart, it has assured to construct multi-theme parks with facilities for children and walkers, new pavements, foot over bridges and underpasses.

Also, it promised to encourage new townships in the municipal areas and plan identification of new residential and shopping zones, drinking water facilities and drainage systems for the newly formed civic bodies.

Creating of hawker zones to protect the livelihoods of the poor, implementation of citizen charter, ward-wise Janata Darbar to take administration to the doorsteps of the people, time-bound action plan to develop slum areas and creating urban health centres, construction of 300-capacity community halls, which are free for the poor to celebrate auspicious occasions like marriages etc.

Besides establishing Rs 5 meals canteens for every 10,000 population in the civic bodies, the BJP leader said that high-resolution CCTVs for people's security, crèches for children, cyber centres with free internet, printing and Xerox facilities for the youth are also announced in the manifesto.