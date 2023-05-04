Hyderabad: BRS MLA Bajireddy Govardhan slams Bandi Sanjay for politicising plight of rain-hit farmers

Hyderabad : TSRTC chairman and BRS MLA Bajireddy Govardhan slammed BJP State unit president Bandi Sanjay for making derogatory remarks against the State government over the plight of rain-hit farmers. Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, the MLA said that the way of speaking language by Bandi Sanjay is not suited to the stature of the State unit president of a national party. “It is very unfortunate for the people of Telangana that a person like Bandi Sanjay is the party president of BJP. He always speaks in an irresponsible manner and uses a filthy language which is not accepted by the civilized society,” he pointed out.

He found fault with Bandi Sanjay for politicising the issue of farmers who suffered heavy crop losses due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms and dared him to show how much compensation is being offered to the farmers in the BJP ruling States.

In BJP ruling States, the farmers who lost their crops due to the unseasonal rains, were not paid a single rupee. But, in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced an ex gratia of Rs.10,000 per acre to each farmer after inspecting the damaged crops in districts and Finance Minister Harish Rao already released Rs.151 crores this regard, Bajireddy Govardhan said.

The BRS MLA said that Bandi Sanjay, instead of criticising the State government, should persuade the union government and ask it the announcement of additional Rs 10,000 to Telangana farmers who lost their crops due to the unseasonal rains.