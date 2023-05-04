Live
- Gold and silver rates today surges in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 04 May 2023
- 5 Most common Password Vulnerability and know how to avoid them
- World Password Day: Tips to consider for setting up a strong password
- KCR to inaugurate the BRS party office in Delhi today
- IMD predicts rains to Telangana and AP for three days ahead of expected cyclone
- World Password Day: Security threats that can compromise our passwords security
- A timely gesture by DCGI to pharma sector
- Lithe or forceful, dance matters
- Loose-tongued Congress ruining chance in Karnataka
- LOT adds ACs to its product range
Hyderabad: BRS MLA Bajireddy Govardhan slams Bandi Sanjay for politicising plight of rain-hit farmers
TSRTC chairman and BRS MLA Bajireddy Govardhan slammed BJP State unit president Bandi Sanjay for making derogatory remarks against the State government over the plight of rain-hit farmers.
Hyderabad : TSRTC chairman and BRS MLA Bajireddy Govardhan slammed BJP State unit president Bandi Sanjay for making derogatory remarks against the State government over the plight of rain-hit farmers. Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, the MLA said that the way of speaking language by Bandi Sanjay is not suited to the stature of the State unit president of a national party. “It is very unfortunate for the people of Telangana that a person like Bandi Sanjay is the party president of BJP. He always speaks in an irresponsible manner and uses a filthy language which is not accepted by the civilized society,” he pointed out.
He found fault with Bandi Sanjay for politicising the issue of farmers who suffered heavy crop losses due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms and dared him to show how much compensation is being offered to the farmers in the BJP ruling States.
In BJP ruling States, the farmers who lost their crops due to the unseasonal rains, were not paid a single rupee. But, in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced an ex gratia of Rs.10,000 per acre to each farmer after inspecting the damaged crops in districts and Finance Minister Harish Rao already released Rs.151 crores this regard, Bajireddy Govardhan said.
The BRS MLA said that Bandi Sanjay, instead of criticising the State government, should persuade the union government and ask it the announcement of additional Rs 10,000 to Telangana farmers who lost their crops due to the unseasonal rains.