Hyderabad: BRS will bag 100 seats; BJP to lose deposits in 100 seats says KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad : The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday expressed confidence of winning 90 to 100 seats in the next elections and said that the Congress party was their main rival and also predicted the BJP would lose deposits in 100 seats.

The BRS leader made these comments in an informal interaction with the media here on Wednesday. The BRS leader said that the party has been conducting the Atmeeya Sammelans and they were getting good response and the mood of the people was in favour of the BRS and the party was slated to get 90 to 100 seats in the coming elections. The BJP had lost deposits in 105 seats in the previous elections and this time they will lose deposits in 100 seats. Still the Congress is our main rival. "No leader from the opposition particularly in Telangana can even match the shadow of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. They don't even have a CM candidate. We have KCR as the CM candidate but the opposition don't have. If they have let them show. Our CM will create history with a hat-trick. He will be the first CM from South to create hat-trick," said Rama Rao.

Stating that there was a political vacuum in the country and alleging that both the national parties had failed and destroyed the country, Rama Rao said that the BRS would go to the people with its Telangana model. He said that their first focus was on Maharashtra and they were supporting a secular party like JDS. Rao said that there was no rule that says a national party should fight in all the 543 seats. "We will go as per the mood of the people. We are focusing on the neighbouring states (Nizam ruled areas). Our first target is to win in the State and if we can tell what we have done, that is enough," said Rao. When asked about Rahul Gandhi's comments on alliance, Rao questioned who had asked for an alliance. He predicted that the BJP may lose Karnataka and referred to a comment from his friend that 'the BJP may lose election but it will form government'.

Rama Rao said that the Telangana State had become a role model and this model should be implemented in the country but not the 'Golmal Gujarat model'. The state with 2 per cent of the population is contributing 5 per cent to the country's economy. He lashed out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that he was the most corrupt, incompetent, inapt, inefficient and utter flop prime minister of Independent India. The country has the highest unemployment rate in 30 years, lowest Rupee value.

"The Centre has taken loans worth Rs 114 lakh crore but they preach us about fiscal discipline," said Rao.

Regarding the Governors, the BRS leader said that the Democracy was taken to ransom the nominated people. Replying to a question, he said that the Government of India rules do not permit the Singareni to bid for VSP and until Adani has the Bailadila plant the company has to depend on them.

Regarding the demand of judicial inquiry, Rao said that the Yogi government in UP had also formed SIT on recent killings. There were 105 paper leakages in BJP-ruled states but nowhere a judicial inquiry was ordered. On the comments of Union Home Minister that the Prime Minister's post was not vacant, Rao said that the BJP leaders believed that they were kings of the universe. They don't know people can be merciless. In 2023, "CM's chair will be getting vacant but KCR will become CM cone again," said Rao.